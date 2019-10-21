Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society annual "Paws" event with Montana Grille

For over a decade the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society has been partnering with Montana Grille to raise thousands of dollars to help animals in need.

For one day out of the year, Montana Grille donate 100% of their profits to the humane society by offer pre-pared rib plates, with two sides and a piece of cornbread. Proceeds from dine-in customers is also included in the charitable act.

BG/WC Humane Society says this event is one of their most successful events of the year. And they also say it's so important as donations tend to slow down during this time of the year.

"Doing this in late October helps us get that push we need during the winter months. Not only do we get to see a lot of people it's so nice of Dan and john and the team," said Lorri Hare, Executive Director of the Humane Society. "This is a lot of work on their part and we get 100% of the proceeds, it doesn't matter if they're dining in or taking out. But not only that we get to see adopters, and it's so neat to see all of the people that support us year around."

If you didn't get the chance to make it out Monday, you can visit the Humane Society to make a donation on 1924 Louisville Road or Click here for more information.

