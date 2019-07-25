Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is looking for Jimmy Dean's next home!

The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society wants everyone to know that they've got critters!

Jimmy Dean is a rambunctious 4-month-old potbelly pig that is waiting for his forever home! He is housebroken and plays well with children.

But please be aware, he won't stay little forever!

"They get them and they get bigger than they anticipated. They think they're going to stay the little micro-mini pigs and they don't stay that little. They do get bigger, pigs will eat as long as you feed them. So the more you feed them the bigger they get," said Dena Wilson from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

The humane society wants everyone to know that they've got rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs and many other critters that are awaiting their forever home.