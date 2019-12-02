Bowling Green's Brett Guthrie files for 7th term as U.S. Representative

Congressman Brett Guthrie, who has represented Kentucky’s second congressional district since January 2009, filed for reelection Monday. Guthrie is a Deputy Whip for the House Republican Conference and fights for conservative policies that put Kentuckians first.

In early 2019, Guthrie was named the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Guthrie’s September 30th campaign finance filing showed more than $2 million cash on hand for his reelection effort.

“I plan to run a positive campaign with Kentucky and her people at the center of it. My job is to fight for the values of my constituents, and I’m proud to stand alongside President Donald Trump and the Republican members of Congress who do that every day. My priorities include standing up for pro-life values, fighting for good economic opportunities, supporting our military members and veterans, reforming the health care system, fighting to end the scourge of drug addiction, and protecting the Second Amendment,” Guthrie said.

Rep. Guthrie sponsored and passed into law the EMPOWER Act, allowing certain Medicaid recipients to receive in-home care. As a leading Republican on the Energy and Commerce committee, Guthrie has been fighting to expand broadband services and to protect rural areas from security threats. His bipartisan legislation, the Secure and Trusted Communications Act, passed out of committee recently and will help small and rural wireless providers replace out-of-date equipment.

“I fight for rural America and the communities that are often forgotten by the liberal majority in the House,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie, also a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, has been a strong advocate for workforce development, introducing the PARTNERS Act to help small and medium-sized businesses establish apprenticeships and work-based learning programs.

Rep. Guthrie continues to keep his promises and remains a leading voice in health care. From writing legislation to combat the opioid epidemic and leading efforts to lower prescription drug prices, Guthrie is a proven advocate for positive changes to our nation’s health care system.

Other efforts during Guthrie’s current term have included investigating the deadly e-cigarette crisis, making college more affordable, and stopping predatory robo-calls.

“As I enthusiastically file for re-election to Congress, I remain grateful for this opportunity, made possible by the people of Kentucky’s second district. Every day that goes by, and every vote that I cast, I am honored to be the voice of my constituents and take that responsibility very seriously,” Guthrie stated. “I look forward to continued conversations with the people of the second district.”

