Bowling Green's Connor Cooper speaks about the Purples basketball season and expectations for the 2020 football season

Connor Coopper is a two-sport athlete at Bowling Green Purples that has helped the purples tremendously on both the football field and the basketball court.

On the football field, Cooper helped the Purples win a district title and reach semi-state.

Cooper helped the Purples win 26 games on the court and capture a 7th straight 14th district championship.

He speaks with 13 Sports Jeff Lightsy about his expectations for the Purples on the court and on the field in 2020.