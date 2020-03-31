Bowling Green's Isaiah Mason talks about recruiting, this past season, and Coach Derrick Clubb

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:53 PM, Mar 31, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) Bowling Green's Isaiah Mason is one of the premier basketball players in the entire state of Kentucky. This past season Mason lead the Purples to a 26-8 as the team's leading scorer.

Going into next season, Isaiah will be a favorite to win 4th Region Player of the Year as well as one of the favorites for the state's Mr. Basketball title.

I spoke with Isaiah about recruiting, how he is spending his time during this COVID-19 pandemic, and what lessons he learned from former Purples Head Coach Derrick Clubb.

 