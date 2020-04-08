Bowling Green's Jordan Dingle talks about his recruiting process and expectations for the Purples 2020 football season

One of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky is Bowling Green's Jordan Dingle. The 4-star TE stands at 6'4, 235 pounds and holds offers from several Power Five schools. This includes Ohio State, Louisville, UK, and Virginia Tech.

The Bowling Green Purples are no stranger when it comes to producing high-level college prospects on the football field. Through the years, several BG alums have gone on to play football on Saturdays including Vito Tisdale (UK), Jamale Carrothers (Navy), Nacarius Fant (WKU), and Jordan's older brother Justice Dingle (Georgia Tech).

Dingle speaks with our 13 Sports Jeff Lightsy about his recruiting process, growing up with his brother Justice, and expectations on the 2020 season for the Purples.