Bowling Green's Turner Buttry talks about all things Purples basketball

The Bowling Green Purples had a successful season during their 2019-20 campaign. BG won their 7th consecutive 14th District Championship and also made it to the Region 4 Final.

A big part of their success was the play of point guard Turner Buttry.

During his sophomore season, Buttry was one of the state's leaders in three-point percentage while helping the Purples win 26 games.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy caught up with Turner to talk about the expectations for the Purples during his junior year.