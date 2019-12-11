Bowling Green's Vito Tisdale honored at U.S. Army All-American

It was a scene like no other at Bowling Green high school as representatives from the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl game were in attendance to present Bowling Green high school's DeVito Tisdale with his jersey at a special ceremony.

Tisdale was surrounded by family, friends, teammates, coaches, and members of the Bowling Green high school administration in what one staff member called a once in a lifetime moment.

"You can do anything you put your mind to." Tisdale said when asked about being a role model for children here in the Bowling Green community. "You can be the president, a football player, a basketball player, if you put your mind to it and perfect your craft and go get your dream."

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl game is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious events in all of high school sports. Over four million people tune in to see the best high school football players in the country go against each other. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled. 380 draft picks. 52 Super Bowl champions. 16 Heisman finalists. The All-American Bowl introduces the nation to their new favorite football players each year.

According to a school official, Tisdale is the first player from our area to be selected to play in this game. Vito was a four-year starter at Bowling Green and this year helped lead the Purples to a regional title.

When talking about his commitment Tisdale said."I might cry, to be honest with you with the road I have been down. I battled back with my academics so yeah I might cry."

Tisdale will be committing to a school live during the game on January 4, 2020 at 1 pm on NBC. He will be choosing between The University of Alabama, The University of Georgia. Texas A&M University, and The University of Kentucky.