Bowling Green's annual Veteran's Day Parade slated for Saturday morning

Veteran's Day is coming up on Monday and the activities honoring our local veterans across South Central Kentucky begin this weekend.

The City of Bowling Green is hosting its annual Veteran's Day Parade Saturday.

"It is a way for us to give back to the veterans of this community, not only to give back to them, but to recognize them and tell them how much we appreciate them," said Kim Lancaster, Executive Assistant/Public Information Officer for the City of Bowling Green. "We love to see all of our veterans come out and participate in this."

The parade has around 100 entries and starts near Circus Square Park, goes up College Street, turns left on 10th street, and ends on State Street.

"We will have marching bands and radio stations and floats and all kinds of great things," said Lancaster. "We will have Vettes and Vettes that will be going around with the parade, as well."

The parade begins at 10 a.m.

Immediately following the parade there is a flag-raising ceremony outside the county courthouse.

Organizers say if you plan to attend you should arrive early to find parking.