Bowling alleys and gyms reopen

Businesses in Kentucky are slowing starting to reopen under the healthy at work guidelines.

Monday bowling alleys got the opportunity to reopen their doors but your bowling experience will look different as they are taking every percussion to keep their customers safe.

"So we are going to start with social distancing. We have different stickers on the floor telling you to stay six feet apart. We have taped off every other lane so that we are only going to have about 5 of six people per lane and then you skip one we have over 40 hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the place," said Demi Litmen, Marketing Director at Southern Lanes.

Gyms also reopened on Monday under strict rules and guidelines.

"Wash your hands do the things the CDC is telling everyone to do as far as washing your hands or use hand sanitizers. We have hand sanitizers through the building. We put up new ones all over," said Ernie Stafford, Executive Director at the Core.

In addition to gyms and bowling alleys movie theaters, also opened their doors on Monday.