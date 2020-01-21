Bowling Green Police Department hosts open house for Recruitment

The Bowling Green Police Department held its first ever open house for recruitment tonight.

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement was welcome to attend, and learn about the different jobs available in the department, while asking questions about the application process.

Some of the job areas include the detective bureau, crime scene processors, and dispatch.

Potential recruits also learned about the cadet program, and other areas of concentration.

"We've been able to clear up and answer a lot of questions.Some of them were not sure if they wanted to apply with us or other agencies. I think we have convinced them that this is the best place to work. But again, we've been here to answer questions and be approachable, and show them this is where they are going to be working. I think it's been a great success." said Penny Bowles, BGPD Deputy Chief.

The application process closes on January 29th.

If you want to apply, or have questions about the application website, click https://www.bgky.org/.or call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4244.