Boy, 5, dies after family pit bull grabs him by neck in California

A 5-year-old boy from California died after he was attacked, for unknown reasons, by a family pit bull and received serious injuries.

For unknown reasons, the 12-year-old pit bull attacked the 5-year-old boy, severely injuring and ultimately killing him. (Source: Loudlabs/CNN)

The boy’s cousin, who did not want to be identified, says she and another adult family member were babysitting the 5-year-old Monday afternoon while his parents were at work. They were in a room in the back of the Oro Grande, California, home keeping an eye on him.

“All we did was step out for like two seconds, just to grab the controller for my cousin to play the game,” she said.

For unknown reasons, the 12-year-old pit bull attacked the boy, severely injuring and ultimately killing him. The 5-year-old’s cousin says she tried to help him, but the dog had him by the neck and wouldn’t let go.

“I was trying to help,” she said. “We tried to get the dog and everything, but it was too late.”

The cousin says the pit bull had never hurt anyone before, and she was just playing with it earlier in the day. The family who lives at the home had the dog since it was a puppy and trusted it around children.

“He was a loving dog,” the victim’s cousin said. “He was not a vicious dog, but how he snapped, we don’t understand.”

The dog’s owner signed over custody to animal control. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 KCBS/KCAL, Loudlabs via CNN. All rights reserved.