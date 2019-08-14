Boyce General Store Birthday Bash this weekend

The Boyce General Store is celebrating its seventh anniversary and its 150 birthday this Saturday.

From a general store to a full service restaurant, the Boyce landmark has seen a lot of changes over the years. The changes include adding a patio and a stage for their "Pickin' on the Patio" concerts.

This Saturday, August 17th, they'll be celebrating their birthday bash with music, food, and fun.

Brad Golliher, the co-owner said, "We'll have pelicans there to cool us down on a hot day. We'll have some BBQ. We're going to be doing some giveaways and kind of have some gifts for people since it's our birthday we're going to give you a gift."

The Pickin' on the Patio Birthday Bash will kick-off Saturday, August 17th at 5:30.