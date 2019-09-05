This Week's JA Classroom of the Week is The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green

The JA Classroom of the Week focuses on Kindergarten through 6th grade from the Day of Caring at the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green. This Day of Caring was made possible by United Way of Southern Kentucky and Fruit of the Loom. The classes were led by Fruit of the Loom employees and their Junior Achievement programs focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and college/career readiness. When asked about their experience with Junior Achievement and the Day of Caring, Fruit of the Loom said, “We enjoyed interacting with the kids and hopefully left them with some valuable information. If one kid was impacted, then it was so worth it. We enjoyed it tremendously!” A big thank you to the Boys and Girls Club staff, United Way of Southern Kentucky, Fruit of the Loom and all of the fantastic volunteers who took time out of their day and their very busy schedules to give back to the community!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.