Here are the results from the Boys'' 4th Region Tournament draw at Warren East High School.

Boys' Tournament

Tuesday, March 3, 6 p.m. Bowling Green vs Allen-County Scottsville

Tuesday, March 3, 7:45 p.m. Logan Co. vs Cumberland Co.

Winners will meet in semifinals.

Wednesday. March 4, 6:00 p.m. Barren Co. vs Warren Central

Wednesday, March 4, 7:45 p.m. Clinton Co. vs Franklin-Simpson

Winners will meet in semifinals.

The semifinals will take place on Monday, March 9, at 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The Boys' 4th Region Championship will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:00 p.m.