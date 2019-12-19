Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green "Adopt" kids for Christmas

Thursday the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green gifted 220 kids presents for Christmas.

The kids make a Wish List and submit it to the club, then sponsors and organizations "adopt" a child and either purchase the items themselves or make donations directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.

"Our families are very grateful, we've already gotten messages through our Facebook page. We have had families call, you will see people here today that will be emotional about it because it does mean so much to them and over all its just a huge sense of gratitude and thanks for us doing this," said CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green, Liz Bernard. "We are happy doing this. We don't do it for the thank you we do it for the kids that they have that joy and that Christmas cheer."

And the parents that this event impacted say they are thankful for the club.

"It means a lot, a lot of us mothers who work a lot and we don't always have the income to provide for our kids at Christmas time so it means a lot to be a blessing to just get some help," said mother of event participant, Kellie Lyons.

"It means a lot for me because sometimes me and my family don't celebrate Christmas," said event participant, Rosalin Domingo.

This tradition of spreading Christmas joy has been happening with the club for more than two decades.