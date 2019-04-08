Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week

The Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson is celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week April 8 through April 12.

Monday afternoon, the community was invited to take a tour of the Franklin facility and see how staff members interact with the youth there. It was their kick-off to several days full of events.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) is our Be A Star Rally. Be A Star is a program that Boys and Girls Club has actually partnered with WWE and their athletes and their wrestlers come out and do events for a lot of different clubs and it's like their anti-bullying, self-esteem program that they're running," said Director of Operations, Lynn Reins.

She said a police officer, a local pastor, and a fitness instructor are also coming to The Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson to talk to kids about self-confidence and not being a bully.

The Boys and Girls Club seeks to help all young people realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.