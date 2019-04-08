Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week

Mon 11:01 PM, Apr 08, 2019

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson is celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week April 8 through April 12.

Monday afternoon, the community was invited to take a tour of the Franklin facility and see how staff members interact with the youth there. It was their kick-off to several days full of events.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) is our Be A Star Rally. Be A Star is a program that Boys and Girls Club has actually partnered with WWE and their athletes and their wrestlers come out and do events for a lot of different clubs and it's like their anti-bullying, self-esteem program that they're running," said Director of Operations, Lynn Reins.

She said a police officer, a local pastor, and a fitness instructor are also coming to The Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson to talk to kids about self-confidence and not being a bully.

The Boys and Girls Club seeks to help all young people realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

 
