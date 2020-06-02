Bracelets for a cause; Three local 10-year-olds making a difference

Erica McKinney, a student at Plano Elementary, Reid McGinnis, and Kenley Kittinger developed a master plan on their own to give back to those who put their lives on the line to help take of people who fighting for their lives as they battle the coronavirus.

The plan was to make and sell loom bracelets to sell so they could raise money to do something nice for the frontline workers at two different medical facilities.

First, the girls raised money for the supplies to make the bracelets.

Then they got to work making and selling the bracelets in two different neighborhoods.

$378 was raised from their efforts.

The money was used to purchase treats and meals for COVID-19 frontline workers, a.k.a heroes, at both Morgantown Care & Med Center.

It’s a gesture that McKinney’s grandfather, Bayne Million, calls remarkable.

