Brandenburg man killed in Meade County fatal wreck

Kentucky State Police say at 3:39 a.m. EST on Sunday February 2, Post 4 received a call of a single vehicle collision near the 1900 block of Kentucky Highway 79 just inside Meade County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Joshua M. Marr (29) of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY 79 in a 2019 Honda HRV. For unknown reasons Marr’s vehicle left the roadway before rolling over multiple times.

Marr was pronounced deceased by the Meade County Coroner’s Office. The affected portion of KY 79 was closed in order allow troopers to investigate the collision.

