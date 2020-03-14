Gov. Beshear confirms at least 16 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update early Saturday evening and said that there are at least 16 cases of the coronavirus in the state of Kentucky.

Beshear also mentioned that there are still 31 tests at the state lab with their results pending. He expects to have these results sometime tonight.

There are six cases in Harrison county, four in Jefferson county, three in Fayette county, one in Bourbon, one in Montgomery, and one is Nelson County with connection to Meade County.

He also said one of the patients is in "bad shape" but could not indicate who that patient was at this time.

Beshear said that if you have any questions or have any suspicions about COVID-19 call the hotline number, 800-722-5725. He said the hotline has been getting around 2,000 calls a day.