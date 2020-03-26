Breezy and Warm Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Thursday, March 26, 2020

The next few days will certainly feel like Spring, as temperatures rise to near 80 both Thursday and Friday - likely our warmest days so far of the year. Partly Sunny and Breezy conditions will persist each day. Overnight lows will be mild in the lower 60s. Our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday with more rain and storms. Next week starts quiet and cooler before another shower chance Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 78, Low 62, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm, Isol'd T/Shower Late

High 80, Low 65, winds SW-10

SATURDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 77, Low 54, winds S-12

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

