Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on 911 call

The boyfriend of a Kentucky woman shot by police in her home told a 911 operator “somebody shot my girlfriend” after police burst into the apartment.

Kenneth Walker made the call after his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot by Louisville police. The audio was released to media outlets Thursday.

The 26-year-old black emergency medical tech was shot eight times on March 13 after police knocked down the door during a narcotics warrant search. No drugs were found in the home. Walker can be heard on the call crying and calling Taylor’s name.