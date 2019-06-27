Brett Guthrie Introduces Bipartisan Over-the-Counter Drugs Legislation

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), along with U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO), Bob Latta (R-OH), and Debbie Dingell (D-MI), introduced legislation this week to make more over-the-counter medications available to patients.

The legislation would reform the system that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently uses to review and approve new over-the-counter drugs for market, known as the OTC monograph system.

“Every day, there are new innovations in health care and medications. We need to make sure that consumers see that innovation as soon as possible,” said Guthrie, in a press release. “I want to thank Reps. DeGette, Latta and Dingell for their work to modernize the over the counter monograph so that innovative products can help Kentuckians at the drug store.”

If approved, the measure would help get more safe over-the-counter drugs approved for the market sooner. It would also reduce the time it takes for drug makers to get the approval they need to update and refine existing over-the-counter products, allowing them to make safer and more effective over-the-counter drugs available to consumers sooner.