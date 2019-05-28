Brian "Slim" Nash pleads guilty after being charged with Alcohol Intoxication

According to the court system, Brian "Slim" Nash appeared in court Tuesday morning and entered a guilty plea to Alcohol Intoxication.

According to the court system, he was assessed fines and court costs of $244, which were paid today.

Nash, a Bowling Green city commissioner, was arrested last Thursday night and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.

On Friday, attorney Alan Simpson who is representing Nash said he would plead guilty to the charge of Alcohol Intoxication and released this statement:

"Brian Slim Nash, like many people in the area attended a concert last evening at The Skypac. Slim, like many in attendance consumed alcohol at the event. Upon walking out of the event, he walked with his adult daughter to secure his vehicle so that it could be left overnight. Just as he was contacting Uber, for a ride home, he was approached by law enforcement and arrested.

Mr. Nash will not contest the charges and will enter a plea of guilty to the his charge of Alcohol Intoxication 1st Offense."

Back in 2017, Slim Nash had a 2013 DUI charge against him dismissed. Nash was found guilty on the improper turning charge and was sentenced to state traffic school.