Briarwood Elementary school students surprise teacher at home

Here's a different approach to the wave parades we've been seeing!

This time it's reversed!

Students at Briarwood Elementary School missed their first grade teacher Jessica Riedel, so they decided to visit her at home! They showered her with gifts, praise, and air hugs.

First grader Bryce Humm told 13 News how much he missed seeing his teacher.

"I have missed my teacher teaching me and I just miss her teaching me a lot, I really do," said Bryce.

While the students have been used to seeing teachers visit them at home, this change showed teachers how much they are valued by their students.