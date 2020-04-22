Briarwood Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19, food services moved

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said the district has been notified that an employee at Briarwood tested positive for COVID-19.

From a message sent out Wednesday morning:

"The Barren River District Health Department and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that anyone who has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of Covid-19 self-isolate for a 14 day period, which the individual has agreed to do. Individuals who may have had primary contact with this individual are recommended to quarantine for 14 days which all individuals have agreed to do as well. Local health officials have advised WCPS that anyone who had secondary contact (meaning came in contact with someone who had direct contact) is at low risk and there is no recommendation to quarantine.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to temporarily move the Briarwood food preparation/delivery operation to other schools in our community until further notice. We will continue to provide meals at the regular stops and Briarwood families may still pick up food at the following sites closest to Briarwood: Natcher Elementary, Lost River, Jennings Creek, and Warren Central."

Clayton said the district had anticipated this scenario from the beginning "and we will continue to go above and beyond to ensure safe protocols."