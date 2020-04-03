Briarwood Elementary staff visit students at home in Husky inspired 'wave parade'

"Our inspiration today was just to see our kids," said Assistant Principal at Briarwood Elementary School, Scott Jones.

Schools throughout Kentucky are finding different ways to see their kids from a distance as COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty about when students could return to class.

So Briarwood Elementary School staff decided to visit their students at home in a Husky inspired wave parade.

Our original plan for Friday's Drive Thru has changed in order to ensure the safety of everyone! The Briarwood Drive Thru scheduled for Friday will now be hitting the streets! The "Husky Hip Hip HooWave!" will begin at 3:00 Friday afternoon! @BriarwoodES @Briarwood_pto pic.twitter.com/4S5E7TlEhe — Scott Jones (@BE_MrJ) April 2, 2020

"Even the kids that you wouldn't expect to be excited were excited, they were screaming our names. And just the fact to see them, hear them again and know that we miss them is really what we wanted to get out there today," said Jones

And the kids say they missed them just as much back.

REPORTER:

DO YOU MISS SCHOOL?

"Yes I do."

WHAT DO YOU MISS MOST ABOUT SCHOOL?

"Everything."

"It's hard not to see your kids everyday. And it's really hard not to see them in your classroom," said Sarah Hunton, a Second Grade teacher at Briarwood, who took a wizardly approach to stand out in the wave parade.

"Well my classroom is Harry Potter themed so I was trying to think of ways for kids to recognize me in the parade so I thought why not decorate my car!" said Second Grade teacher, Sarah Hunton

"Hang in there. Your teachers love you. Briarwood loves you and we can't wait to see you in our building. It's very lonely here," said Jones.

"Wash your hands and stay home."

"Just stay there so this thing will go away."

"Wash your hands. Brush your teeth.

"Stay healthy."

"Stay home never leave. Stay in never go."