Briarwood neighborhood keeps high spirits with Teddy bear hunt

During this time of social distancing, many people in our community and around the country are using neighborhood walks as a form of exercise.

Well, the Briarwood neighborhood in Bowling Green is putting an extra twist to their community walks through the street. Residents have placed teddy bears in their windows to give children walking or driving past something fun to do as they take in the spring air.

This event came from a Facebook post on the "Briarwood Neighbors" group online. This private group ran by resident Margaret Curtis, has nearly 1,000 members and boasts quite the online presence.

With a lot of families forced to stay home, Margaret along with many of the residents thought the teddy, the bear hunt would be a fun idea for the children.

Over 100 residents have teddy bears in their windows throughout the neighborhood with many of them posting pictures in front of others' homes and posting online.

Margaret hopes that the teddy bears will get exchanged out for Easter Bunnies in April to celebrate the Easter holiday.