Bridge to be replaced in Simpson County

If you're planning a trip to Simpson County changes are coming to one area.

Pleasant Hill Road is set for a long-term closure for a project to replace the bridge over Mays Branch at mile marker 1.4.

The closure is expected to begin on March 2. The area should reopen by April 25.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a signed detour will be in place and message boards will be installed.

The new bridge will be an upgraded structure to eliminate weight restrictions. There will also be a new guardrail.