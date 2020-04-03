Bridgework will impact traffic in several counties April 4 – 10

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic will be impacted from April 4th - April 10th.

Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway

Bridge rehabilitation along the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will create lane closures and width restrictions on two bridges. The bridge at mile marker 11.4 over U.S. 31-E in Barren County and the bridge at mile marker 24.1 over KY 640 in Metcalfe County will have the lane closures with width restrictions until approximately April 20. The width restrictions is 9 feet.

Allen County

KY 585 - A bridge rehabilitation project will create a long-term road closure on KY 585 at mile point 8.3 near the Allen and Simpson County line. The road closed on March 2 for approximately 60 days. A detour using KY 622, KY 100 and KY 585 will be in place. Motorists should plan ahead as the detour adds extra travel time to destinations. The bridge is being rehabilitated and upgraded to eliminate weight restrictions.

Logan County

KY 1588 Proctor Mill Road (Mile point 0 to 3) - Motorists should expect lane closures and delays as crews are working on a culvert piping, ditching and drainage improvements.

Simpson County

Pleasant Hill Road - Pleasant Hill Road in Simpson County is set for a long-term closure for a project to replace the bridge over Mays Branch at mile point 1.4. The closure began March 2 and is expected to reopen on April 25. A signed detour utilizing KY 622 Hickory Flat-Rapids Road, McKendree Church Road and Pleasant Hill Road will be in place.

Message boards are expected to be installed in the coming days to give advance notice to motorists. The detour will add travel time so motorists should plan ahead.

The new bridge will be an upgraded structure to eliminate weight restrictions, added guardrail and will be wider.The project was awarded to Galusha Contracting LLC on June 18, 2019 in the amount of $339,723. The project is a result of the Bridging Kentucky Program.

