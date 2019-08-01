"Bridge" working to connect Barren Co. families to critical resources, prevent children from entering foster care system

An initiative based out of Barren County to decrease the number of kids entering the foster care system is already making an impact.

"Bridge" is a new collaboration of agencies and organizations across Barren County to get the right resources to struggling families so it doesn't escalate to the point where social services needs to step in.

The area's family court judge says so far they've helped 10 families. They're also identifying resources the area still needs.

"Second and third shift childcare is a big area; transportation -- we don't have a public transportation system to get someone from the county to their job, so those are some of the things we are working on developing, but for me, the biggest focus right now has been an in-patient drug rehab facility," said Mica Wood Pence, family court judge for Barren and Metcalfe counties.

The organization's goal is to have 53 less children in foster care in the Barren County area.

"A child experiences trauma every time they're removed from their home," Pence said. "They have adjustments to make that are difficult. So if we can avoid a child experiencing that trauma, then that's what we want to do."

They've just started this year, so if you want to get them involved, you can send them an email.

They'll also be having their next meeting on August 14 at 5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club in Glasgow.