Brisk Heading Into Nightfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky (WBKO) - WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Friday, April 10, 2020
***FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING***FROST AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE
With clear skies and a near calm wind tonight, the stage is set for what could be a fairly widespread frost for most and even a light freeze for some. For the weekend, Saturday looks warmer, with more sunshine. Easter Sunday will bring rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Sunday night. Sunday some storms could be strong to severe.
TONIGHT: Clear, Cold, Frosty
Low 35, winds CALM
SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer, a Shower Late
High 65, Low 51, winds S-8
SUNDAY: Rain Likely, Thunderstorms Possibly Strong to Severe
High 67, Low 46, winds SW-9
b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
