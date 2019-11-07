Broadway Show rehearses at SKyPAC in Bowling Green

With the holidays just around the corner, SKyPAC is kicking off the season by bringing the holiday classic Irving Berlin's White Christmas to Bowling Green.

The Broadway Tour sets up a "tech week" where they come in and build sets, rehearse and fine tunes the show before starting the tour. The White Christmas production is holding their tech week at SKyPAC (a first for the facility), with their first performance this Saturday.

"To be the tech center for a brand new tour that is going out, we would love to do this a lot more. Like the producer said we are in a great spot here in the middle of the country to do that," said Tom Carto, President and CEO of SKyPAC.

SKyPAC hopes that this show will be an example to others that the performance center is a great place to start a tour. The show also brings jobs to local musicians in the community.

"We hire locally from your orchestra contractor here, 13 additional players that live somewhere around here. They come in and they rehearse with our people so together they form an orchestra of 15 musicians plus the conductor," said Nancy Gabriel, owner and producer of Work Light Productions.

The orchestra isn't the only function employing the help of local talent. The production enlists over 50 crew members from the area to put on the show.

White Christmas tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process.

The cast features many talented actors including Jeremy Benton, a WKU graduate, and Conrad John Shuck, a familiar face in many Hollywood productions including Star Trek.

"This is a show that is so joyous and filled with so much heart and also music-wise and theatre-wise and dance-wise it’s a throwback to an earlier time definitely," said Shuck, who stars as the musical's General Waverly.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas will be at SKyPAC Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the production and to purchase tickets click here.

