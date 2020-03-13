Broadway United Methodist Church will holding worship service online

Broadway United Methodist Church will be closing its doors this Sunday, instead, the church will be holding its normal worship service online.

Senior pastor adam shourds says that everyone has been in support of this decision.

"I think we all feel like it is the part that we can play to serve our community that's what we are here to do is to serve this community and to take care of everyone including those who are most venerable including the elderly people in our congregation but really everyone and to support the work of the health care workers that are really on the front line of whatever we will face," said Shourds

They are asking the congregation to stay home and stream the service on their website, however they will keep in contact with their congregation in other ways.

"We also have planned in the meantime through social media we are going to have planned in the meantime we are sort of going to be in daily contact in the meantime with our people and have different kinds of tools. We have a team that is calling people who might be isolated and so we have different things that we are going to try here to be the church in a different way because we think the church isn't just a building its the people and we are going to figure out how that happens in this situation," said Shourds

Senior pastor Adam Shourds says they will worship online at 10 am Sunday morning.