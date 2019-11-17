Brown Paper Bag Lunch

This week is Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week and HOTEL INC is getting ready for their brown bag lunch this Tuesday.

HOTEL INC along with volunteers in Bowling Green are preparing lunches at First Christian Church from 11 til 1 on Tuesday.

You can either dine-in or take the lunch with you, but you might want to hurry and get yours.

"We have a few tickets left it is almost a sold-out event and so we would encourage folks to get their tickets," said Executive Director Rondell Miller.

Funds from this lunch will go towards helping HOTEL INC raise money for an additional transitional home this year.

Tickets will be $10 at the door on Tuesday.