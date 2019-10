The Warren County Sheriff's Office is continuing their outreach meetings to build up relationships across the county.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower would like to invite the residents of the Browning community to meet with him on Thursday.

Residents can meet with him and discuss area concerns at the Browning Volunteer Fire Station located on 3866 Browning Road in Rockfield.

The meet-up will be on October 17 at 6 p.m.