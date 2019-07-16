Brownsville USPS hosting Passport Fair

A post office location in Brownsville is hosting a "Passport Fair" to help families prepare for travel.

This comes a few weeks after a Bowling Green USPS location hosted a similar event.

The Brownsville event will be Thursday July 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the location on 535 South Main Street. No appointment is required, but clerks will serve customers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Passport prices range from $30 for minors under the age of 16, to $140 for adults seeking both a passport card and book. Additional fees may apply to process photos.

The State Department says processing passport requests can take six to eight weeks, and urges travelers to plan accordingly.

Anyone applying should bring:

- Completed Passport Application Form DS-11

- U.S. birth certificate or naturalization papers

- Valid driver's license, current U.S. passport, military, state, municipal, or federal identification card

Applicants under the age of 16 must have both parents present, where other minors need only one.

Anyone who can't make it to the Passport Fair can schedule an appointment at this website.