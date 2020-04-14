Brownsville man dies in fatal accident

Monday morning on April 13, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department was sent to the 5500 block of KY HWY 259 to investigate an injury collision.

A preliminary investigation showed that 71-year-old Jimmy R. Vincent of Brownsville was driving north in a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup on KY 259 near Sweeden.

The pickup crossed into the southbound lane for a short distance before returning to the northbound lane where it ran off the right shoulder of the roadway. The truck then overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest.

Vincent was unrestrained at the time of collision. He was taken to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green via EMS, where he passed away from his injuries hours later.

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Edmonson County EMS, Edmonson County Emergency Management, and Kyrock and Brownsville Fire Departments. The investigation in ongoing and is being conducted by Sergeant Wally Ritter.