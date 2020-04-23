Brownsville woman arrested on drug charges

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Brownsville woman was arrested Tuesday on drug charges.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a car, driven by Mildred T. Justice, cross the center line three times in less than a mile. The deputy stopped the car and identified Justice along with a man and juvenile.
Justice was charged with:
· Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or > Offense (methamphetamine)
· Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st—Illegal Controlled Substance, U/16 Years of Age
· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess
· No Operator License—Autocycle
· Careless Driving
Justice was arrested on scene and taken to the Hart County Jail.