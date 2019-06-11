Burkesville man arrested after officers find drugs in car

A Burkesville man was arrested by police after they discovered drugs in his car.

Burkesville Police stopped Landon Kirk, age 26, on Spring Branch Drive for failing to adhere to a stop sign.

Officers located and seized approximately 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe from the suspect's vehicle.

Kirk was taken to the Adair County Jail. Kirk was charged with disregarding a stop sign, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree(Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Registration Plates.