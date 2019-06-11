Burkesville man arrested after officers find drugs in car

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:28 AM, Jun 11, 2019

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- A Burkesville man was arrested by police after they discovered drugs in his car.

Burkesville Police stopped Landon Kirk, age 26, on Spring Branch Drive for failing to adhere to a stop sign.

Officers located and seized approximately 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe from the suspect's vehicle.

Kirk was taken to the Adair County Jail. Kirk was charged with disregarding a stop sign, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree(Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Registration Plates.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus