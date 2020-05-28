Clinton Co. woman arrested in Burkesville for meth trafficking

On Wednesday night, May 27, Burkesville Police conducted a traffic stop on Keen Street.

Police officers and the sheriff conducted a consented search of the vehicle.

Police officers say they located 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded Glock handgun, $4,772 in cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

29-year-old Seairra Parrish of Albany was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree(Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Adair County Jail.