Clinton Co. woman arrested in Burkesville for meth trafficking

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:43 AM, May 28, 2020

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday night, May 27, Burkesville Police conducted a traffic stop on Keen Street.

Police officers and the sheriff conducted a consented search of the vehicle.

Police officers say they located 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded Glock handgun, $4,772 in cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

29-year-old Seairra Parrish of Albany was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree(Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Adair County Jail.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus