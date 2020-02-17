Daytime burn ban in effect across Kentucky until May

The Kentucky Division of Forestry is reminding Kentuckians of a burn ban now that we are in the Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season.

The season started February 15 and runs through April 30. During that time frame no burning is permitted between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. local time.

It's illegal to set fire to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry is also reminding people that all fires should be attended until they are extinguished.



