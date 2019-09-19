Burn bans ahead of potentially active wildfire season for Kentucky

With burn bans in effect across the state, officials warn Kentucky's wildfire season could be more active than the previous year.

42 of Kentucky's 120 counties are under burn bans, with the Division of Forestry expecting that number to get higher.

Among those counties are many in WBKO's viewing region, including Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Todd, and Warren Counties.

Mammoth Cave also issued a ban on campfires in campsites and picnic areas at the national park.

Forestry officials said that although the start of forest fire season is closer to October, much of the state of already experiencing a dry streak.

2018 saw a record-low number of forest fires, but this year's weather could set the stage for a more active season.

The burn bans will remain in place until further notice.