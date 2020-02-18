Butler Co. man arrested for crashing into restaurant

On Tuesday, February 18, the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit the front of a local business.

Police say a car hit the China One Buffet, causing severe property damage, and then left the scene.

They say 63-year-old Gerald Morse, of Butler County, was found soon after and arrested for DUI, Reckless Driving and Leaving the scene of an Accident.

Police say the business was closed at the time of the incident. The driver was not injured.