Butler Co. woman buys winning $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket

A Butler County woman has purchased the winning scratch-off ticket -- to the tune of $1,000,000.

Kentucky Lottery officials say Sheila Grubb is a regular when it comes to playing.

Grubb says she stops every morning on her way to work just to play her favorite scratch-offs.

Grubb acquired the winning ticket at the Marathon Food Mart on Sportsman Club Road in Russellville.

Grubb had been a previous winner from the $25 Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratch-off after winning $5,000 just months ago.

“My first thought was it was a fake ticket," Grubb said in a press release. "I took the ticket into the store and scanned it myself on the ticket checker just to make sure."

Her husband said he had gotten a text from her early in the morning that read, ‘How’s it feel to be married to a millionaire?’ “I wasn’t sure it was real at first, but then she sent me a picture of the ticket,” he said.

The couple told lottery officials they plan to build on their home and purchase a new car with her winnings.

Grubb chose to take the game’s lump sum amount of $780,000. After taxes, she walked out of lottery headquarters with a check for $553,800.

Marathon Food Mart will receive a bonus check for $7,800.