Butler County man receives purple heart after accident

"It's a hard time for people out there, for law enforcement officers. With everything going on, I just wanted everyone to know they put their lives on the line every single day," said Purple Heart recipient, William Benson.

William Benson has traveled the country, collecting badges from his various transport stops as a correctional officer. Serving the public has been a tradition he's accustomed to.

"My family has been in law enforcement in Butler County, my grandfather was chief of police in Morgantown. I really wanted to get my feet wet in law enforcement. The Butler County jail was a great start," said Benson.

That start, he never envisioned would earn him an award when a routine transport went wrong.

"I was actually asleep when the wreck, when the impact happened. My partner he was driving, the prisoners were secured in the back and I was on my sleeping shift because we do drive across country. Next thing I know my partner is screaming, he slammed into a side of a car," said Benson.

William declined medical treatment. to finish out his assignment.

"I had a severe spinal sprain, the whole spine, cervical, lumbar, thoracic. I had a severe concussion, and neurological injuries. The whole right side of my body still goes numb, I can't really do too much with it," said Benson. "I wanted my partner to get seen first, he actually served two combat tours in Afghanistan and already had some injuries. I knew it would be harder on him. And they wanted me to be seen, someone had to take custody of the prisoners and make sure they made it to where they were supposed to go. I couldn't just have them there in a public hospital they were dangerous."

"I was just doing my job, no more than what everyone else does. I just so happened to be injured. Everyone does the same job, they put their life on the lines the same way so I don't see anything special about it. I was just worried about finishing everyday and making sure that no one that I was in control of was able to hurt anyone," said Benson.