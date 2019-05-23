Bowling Green man charged with sexual abuse of a child

A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a child.

Warren County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Greenview Hospital after a juvenile reported that they had been sexually assaulted.

According to the report, the victim said Gabriel Burke had touched them inappropriately, and forced oral sex and intercourse. The victim stated the abuse began at seven-years-old and has continued for years.

Deputies said Gabriel admitted to touching the juvenile but denied having oral sex or intercourse with the victim.

Burke was charged with 1st degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.

A forensic examination of the victim was to be conducted and the investigation will continue.