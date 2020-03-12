C-USA suspends all spring sport competition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. --- (WBKO) WKU athletics has announced that Conference USA has suspended all spring sports.
The official statement read, "Effective immediately, all Conference USA spring sport competition is suspended until further notice.
WKU Athletics will provide any relevant logistical information as it relates to its sports programs and the COVID-19 pandemic when appropriate."
