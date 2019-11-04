C-Wealth Bank & Trust acquires Landmark Financial Advisors

Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company, a subsidiary of Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc., and Landmark Financial Advisors of Bowling Green, KY, Monday announced a partnership where Commonwealth Bank has acquired a majority interest in Landmark, a leading regional wealth management and financial planning firm. The partnership will allow these talented teams to further build on their professional capabilities to address the complex financial management and generational family planning needs of their clients.

Through this partnership, Commonwealth Bank and Landmark will broaden the expertise and level of service available to clients. Landmark will retain its name and continue to remain committed and active community advocates while providing its well-known level of personal service to their clients.

“We are committed to being the premier private wealth management firm in our region as we help our clients realize ambitions for their wealth, both today and for generations to come,” said Ann Wells, CEO of Commonwealth Bank. “With our combined resources, we look forward to delivering enhanced wealth management services and private banking solutions to all of our clients,” added Wells.

Under this new structure, Landmark clients will continue to receive the same investment, wealth management and financial planning services they are accustomed to but will now have access to Commonwealth Bank’s broader range of fiduciary services, including trust administration, family office and private banking services, to help meet their evolving financial needs. Bill Borders, founding Partner of Landmark, stated, “We are delighted to affiliate with Commonwealth Bank & Trust. This is a natural transition for us and will allow us to continue to help our clients build wealth through our combined capabilities.”

Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company was represented by the law firm of Frost Brown Todd LLC. Landmark Financial Advisors was advised by the firm of Stites and Harbison PLLC. Financial terms were not disclosed.

