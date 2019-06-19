CASA expands advocate training, will have sessions in Barren County

If you're thinking of getting into volunteering and helping out, CASA maybe an option for you.

CASA is an acronym for an organization of Court Appointed Special Advocates.

CASA provides support, advocacy and intervention for abused, neglected and dependent children in the South Central Kentucky Family Court System.

CASA is currently training advocates in Warren County, but in August they will have their first ever advocate training sessions in Barren County.

Executive Director Jana Sublett said they're excited to expand the advocate training sessions.

"It's finally come to fruition for us to be able to extend the training services there. So we're really excited. We got a lot of good momentum. There's a new family court judge in Barren and Metcalfe Counties, and she believes in our mission," Sublett said. "So we are doing the best we can to match the need that's there, like we are in all of the counties that we serve."

The deadline to sign up to become an advocate and take the training classes is July 19.

